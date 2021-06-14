The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 24.9% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 105.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 88,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $177.54. 59,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a market cap of $322.58 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

