The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

WEN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

