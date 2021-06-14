The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.
WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.
WEN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.