The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.55 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

WMB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 140,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.