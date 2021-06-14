THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 6.6% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $77,704.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001592 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

