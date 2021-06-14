Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,767 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.