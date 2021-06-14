Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.72. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.