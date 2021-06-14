Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.10. 117,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $319.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

