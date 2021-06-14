Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,185. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

