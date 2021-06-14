Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,762,000 after buying an additional 413,526 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 102.3% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,188. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

