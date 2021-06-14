Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,425.76. 31,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,313.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

