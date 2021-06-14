Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. 4,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,820. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

