Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.94. 17,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.