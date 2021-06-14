Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 409,067 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.92. 506,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,554,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

