Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,036.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762,543 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493,473 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 951.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 596,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

EDU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. 359,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

