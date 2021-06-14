Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 over the last 90 days. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

