Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 813,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TORXF opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.