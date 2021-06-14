Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

