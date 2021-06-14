Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,529 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO stock opened at $504.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

