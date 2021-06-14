TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) Given Average Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their average rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOT. Mizuho upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

