Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Up 84.6% in May

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLUBQ opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.