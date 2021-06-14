TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.92.

TPIC stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,355 shares of company stock worth $9,814,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

