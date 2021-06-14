Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TCLAF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 873. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

