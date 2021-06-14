Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.21. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$26.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.