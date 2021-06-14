Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $62.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

