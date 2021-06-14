TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.50, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

