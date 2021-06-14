Truist Raises Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $124.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.81. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.