Tsai Capital Corp Invests $4.95 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Snowflake makes up 4.9% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,796. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.