TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

