Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $445.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $445.64.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TWLO opened at $332.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.61. Twilio has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

