Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $479.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler’s first-quarter results benefited from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.22.

TYL opened at $430.79 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

