U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.57 on Monday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USCR. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

