U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $119.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,069 shares of company stock worth $963,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

