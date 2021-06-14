Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.