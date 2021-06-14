Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

