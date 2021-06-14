UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $20,977,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $86.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

