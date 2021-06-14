UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

XT opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

