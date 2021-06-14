UBS Group AG Sells 23,481 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,074,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.67.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

