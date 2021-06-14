UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

VCISY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.79. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

