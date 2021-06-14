UBS Group Upgrades Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to “Sell”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

