Unicly Genesis Collection Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $271,112.42 and $3,846.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

