UniLend (UFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $26.51 million and $4.29 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00787441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.83 or 0.07952426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083384 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.