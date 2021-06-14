United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDIRF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS UDIRF remained flat at $$41.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.78.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

