United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $205.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

