United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $205.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.
UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
