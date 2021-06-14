UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UOL Group stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UOL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

