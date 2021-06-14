Validity Market Cap Tops $13.86 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Validity has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $31,491.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00008032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.87 or 0.00490925 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,327,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,477 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.