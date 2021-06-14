Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

VMI stock opened at $236.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.11 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

