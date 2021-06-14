Valor Token (VALOR) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $1.02 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

VALOR is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

