Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.55 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

