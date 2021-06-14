Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

