Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,995,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,546. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

